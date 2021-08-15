Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Sets New 52-Week High at $35.43

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $35.43 and last traded at $35.33, with a volume of 111236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wal-Mart de México from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.63. The company has a market capitalization of $61.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Wal-Mart de México SAB de CV engages in the operation of discount warehouses and discount stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and clubs. It operates through the Mexico and Central America geographical segments. The company was founded by Jerónimo Arango in 1958 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

