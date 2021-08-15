WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06, reports. The firm had revenue of $46.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.50 million. WalkMe updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:WKME traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,879. WalkMe has a one year low of $23.33 and a one year high of $32.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.79.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in WalkMe in the second quarter worth $2,195,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in WalkMe during the 2nd quarter worth $17,016,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in WalkMe during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in WalkMe during the 2nd quarter worth $12,750,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WalkMe during the second quarter valued at about $14,621,000.

Several research firms have issued reports on WKME. Morgan Stanley began coverage on WalkMe in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of WalkMe in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.29.

WalkMe Company Profile

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

