WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06, reports. The firm had revenue of $46.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.50 million. WalkMe updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
NASDAQ:WKME traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,879. WalkMe has a one year low of $23.33 and a one year high of $32.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.79.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in WalkMe in the second quarter worth $2,195,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in WalkMe during the 2nd quarter worth $17,016,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in WalkMe during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in WalkMe during the 2nd quarter worth $12,750,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WalkMe during the second quarter valued at about $14,621,000.
WalkMe Company Profile
WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.
Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?
Receive News & Ratings for WalkMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WalkMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.