Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd Grows Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd grew its position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,552,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,100 shares during the quarter. Unity Software comprises approximately 12.4% of Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd owned about 0.56% of Unity Software worth $170,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Unity Software by 494.7% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,334 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $3,190,063.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 167,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,056,546. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2020 Aps Otee sold 120,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.10, for a total value of $11,172,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,183,368 shares of company stock valued at $117,298,325.

NYSE:U traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.87. 6,849,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,846,070. The company has a market cap of $36.01 billion and a PE ratio of -111.09. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $65.11 and a one year high of $174.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.14.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $273.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their target price on Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays cut their target price on Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.91.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

