Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $281.33.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Watsco in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research cut Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Watsco during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Watsco during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Watsco during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Watsco by 64.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Watsco by 14.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $276.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $283.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 0.77. Watsco has a 12-month low of $216.25 and a 12-month high of $307.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. Watsco had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Watsco will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 111.27%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

