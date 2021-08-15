WBH Advisory Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

WBH Advisory Inc. reduced its position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 41.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1.0% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,149,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,846,000 after buying an additional 165,569 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 13.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,201,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,202,000 after buying an additional 1,781,972 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 12.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,260,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,124,000 after buying an additional 368,742 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 6.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,933,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,858,000 after buying an additional 189,081 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 20.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,743,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,528,000 after buying an additional 466,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on PTON shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.53.

In other news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.57, for a total value of $1,245,441.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Thomas Cortese sold 154,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total transaction of $19,183,507.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 154,795 shares in the company, valued at $19,234,826.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 148,239 shares of company stock worth $14,641,211 and sold 932,891 shares worth $104,286,048. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $110.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.09. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.23 and a twelve month high of $171.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.84 and a beta of 0.67.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

