We Are One Seven LLC Buys 323 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 2.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 6.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 59.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total value of $632,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $197.80 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,479.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $211.00 to $227.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.06.

NYSE AAP traded down $2.87 on Friday, hitting $206.43. 454,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,706. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.46 and a 1-year high of $217.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $206.21. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.38.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

