We Are One Seven LLC Has $8.75 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 55.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,737 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 1.2% of We Are One Seven LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.18. 1,514,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,910,516. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.61. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $100.68 and a 1-year high of $142.40.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

