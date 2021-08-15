We Are One Seven LLC Lowers Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

We Are One Seven LLC trimmed its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,118 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.2% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 55.2% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.47.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,717,541. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.47. 10,794,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,779,046. The stock has a market cap of $237.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $56.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

