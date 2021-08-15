We Are One Seven LLC Raises Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,040 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 0.7% of We Are One Seven LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,973,095,000 after buying an additional 404,120 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,262,415 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,518,715,000 after purchasing an additional 167,974 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 39.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,864,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,297 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,058,655 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,710,897,000 after purchasing an additional 297,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,607,130 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,409,310,000 after purchasing an additional 134,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $5.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $717.17. 16,671,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,786,559. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $660.54. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $325.33 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $710.01 billion, a PE ratio of 373.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $657.62 target price (down previously from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $581.89.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.17, for a total value of $930,255.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,614 shares in the company, valued at $12,164,014.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total transaction of $719,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,490,659.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,675 shares of company stock worth $38,960,554 over the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

