We Are One Seven LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 33.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,837 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 54.7% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVX stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.96. 6,557,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,609,458. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $113.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.52, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.59) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.41.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

