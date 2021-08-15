We Are One Seven LLC Sells 282 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

We Are One Seven LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,349 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 7,200.0% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,550,791.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,670 shares of company stock valued at $9,468,598 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Argus lifted their price target on Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.05.

Target stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $261.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,055,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,435,600. The company has a market cap of $129.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.34. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $134.67 and a 1 year high of $267.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. Target’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.87%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

