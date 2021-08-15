We Are One Seven LLC Takes $3.27 Million Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,922 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $3,273,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PODD. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in Insulet by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,035,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $270,304,000 after buying an additional 552,435 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 169.7% in the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 716,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $186,885,000 after purchasing an additional 450,706 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Insulet during the first quarter worth about $99,330,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Insulet during the first quarter worth about $72,965,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Insulet by 754.5% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 210,994 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,052,000 after purchasing an additional 186,301 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.07, for a total transaction of $2,690,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,463,735.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.67, for a total value of $499,073.00. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PODD shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen lifted their target price on Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays started coverage on Insulet in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.31.

Shares of PODD stock traded up $6.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $287.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,515. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $197.08 and a 1-year high of $306.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.30. The firm has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,212.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

