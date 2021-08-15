Wedbush Comments on First Republic Bank’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FRC)

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) – Wedbush reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for First Republic Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.84 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.88. Wedbush also issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.43 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.85 EPS.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

FRC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Maxim Group boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. First Republic Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.21.

NYSE FRC opened at $198.85 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $100.38 and a fifty-two week high of $204.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $192.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 34.7% in the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,141,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $523,751,000 after purchasing an additional 810,000 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 97.2% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,532,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $255,564,000 after buying an additional 755,606 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 10.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,404,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,068,012,000 after buying an additional 616,118 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 13.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,788,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $798,516,000 after buying an additional 568,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 336.8% during the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 605,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,036,000 after buying an additional 467,205 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.