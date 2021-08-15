Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 191 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (up from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.24.

Shares of APD stock opened at $279.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.07. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.75 and a 12 month high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

