Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 632 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 39,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Amarillo National Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 261,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,192,000 after purchasing an additional 16,420 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 14,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $115.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.63. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $113.20 and a one year high of $118.87.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

