Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1.49 Million Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 63,103 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 9,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 52,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. 95.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $33.87 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $38.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

