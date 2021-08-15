Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 22 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 812 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Booking by 12.2% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 46 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank boosted its position in Booking by 3.4% during the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Booking by 6.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Booking by 3.5% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 0.9% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total transaction of $397,659.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,369,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BKNG. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cowen increased their target price on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Booking currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,487.24.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,203.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,589.00 and a twelve month high of $2,516.00. The firm has a market cap of $90.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,215.71.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($10.81) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 EPS for the current year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

