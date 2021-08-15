Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 307 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,594 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 143.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 49.1% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

ZG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Zillow Group from $220.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $210.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.96.

Shares of ZG stock opened at $99.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.29. The firm has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 620.85, a PEG ratio of 80.38 and a beta of 1.32. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.62 and a fifty-two week high of $212.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 6.16.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

