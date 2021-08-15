Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Weibo Corporation operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute and discover Chinese-language content. The Company operates in two segments: Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services. The company offers self-expression products; social products; discovery products; notifications; third-party online games. Weibo also develops mobile apps, such as Weibo Headlines; Weibo Weather and WeiDisk. It also provides advertising and marketing solutions, including social display ads and promoted marketing products. Weibo Corporation is headquartered in Beijing, China. “

Get Weibo alerts:

Weibo stock opened at $52.65 on Wednesday. Weibo has a 52-week low of $32.51 and a 52-week high of $64.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo in the first quarter worth $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo in the second quarter worth $34,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo in the first quarter worth $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Weibo by 101.7% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Weibo by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. 28.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Weibo (WB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.