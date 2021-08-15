Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS)

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to $147.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Argus upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.43.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $109.02 on Wednesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $44.38 and a 52-week high of $110.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $2.75. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 46.98%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.21) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 23.69%.

In related news, Director William J. Colombo sold 96,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $9,615,686.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 161,524 shares in the company, valued at $16,165,321.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 32,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total transaction of $3,225,943.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,292,403.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,083 shares of company stock worth $13,279,309. Company insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 19.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,439,664 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $490,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,510 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,499,904 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $551,036,000 after purchasing an additional 75,099 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 51.5% in the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,502,482 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $190,564,000 after purchasing an additional 850,682 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 21.8% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,974,893 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $150,388,000 after purchasing an additional 352,979 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

