Wells Fargo & Company Increases DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Price Target to $235.00

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $215.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on DASH. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Truist upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.26.

DoorDash stock opened at $194.79 on Friday. DoorDash has a fifty-two week low of $110.13 and a fifty-two week high of $256.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $174.45. The firm has a market cap of $63.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.36.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Analysts predict that DoorDash will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $6,472,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 8,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $1,058,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,295,472 shares of company stock valued at $1,251,384,629. 15.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 200.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 147.1% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

