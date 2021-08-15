Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for about 3.6% of Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $7,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,883,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,212,906. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.74. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The firm has a market cap of $351.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $417,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 56,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $7,783,977.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 483,051 shares of company stock valued at $68,540,205 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on PG shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist upped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.58.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

