Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Buys 190 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,918 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks makes up about 2.3% of Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PANW. United Bank lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 2,625 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 117,418 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,730,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 3.5% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 34,809 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $11,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 21.1% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,952 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 72.4% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 638 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PANW. Loop Capital lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $465.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $411.59.

Shares of PANW traded up $5.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $374.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,089,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,924. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $381.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.03 and a beta of 1.39. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $219.34 and a one year high of $406.92.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total value of $4,428,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.95, for a total transaction of $2,489,050.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 265,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,630,382.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,569 shares of company stock valued at $13,721,751. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

