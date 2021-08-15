Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 9.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,241 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 27,315 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 32.4% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.7% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $16,396,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.1% during the first quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 25,356 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

NYSE:ABT traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.06. 3,398,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,368,587. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.92. The company has a market cap of $218.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $99.57 and a 12-month high of $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.82.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.