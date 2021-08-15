Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Invests $207,000 in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,004 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 9,991 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Textron by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,555,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $423,689,000 after purchasing an additional 794,825 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Textron by 302.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 118,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after purchasing an additional 88,926 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Textron in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $131,053.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,628.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Textron stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.83. 714,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,180,085. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.82 and a 1-year high of $74.80. The stock has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.57.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.20. Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 5.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.86%.

TXT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Textron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.11.

Textron Company Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

