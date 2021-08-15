WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.400-$8.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.56 billion-$13.93 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.07 billion.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WCC. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. WESCO International presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.25.

Shares of WCC stock opened at $117.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.20. WESCO International has a 52 week low of $39.45 and a 52 week high of $119.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 80.74, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.53.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.67. WESCO International had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 120.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WESCO International will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 7,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total value of $764,004.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,876.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

