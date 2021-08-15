WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.400-$8.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.56 billion-$13.93 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.07 billion.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on WCC. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. WESCO International presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.25.
Shares of WCC stock opened at $117.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.20. WESCO International has a 52 week low of $39.45 and a 52 week high of $119.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 80.74, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.53.
In other news, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 7,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total value of $764,004.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,876.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About WESCO International
WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).
