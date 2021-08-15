WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Acquires 160 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. The Allstate makes up 2.0% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $6,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Allstate by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank increased its position in shares of The Allstate by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total transaction of $1,917,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,483.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.06. 846,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,342,611. The firm has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $86.51 and a twelve month high of $140.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 15.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.00%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. reduced their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.18.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

