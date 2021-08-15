Western Areas Limited (OTCMKTS:WNARF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Western Areas Limited (OTCMKTS:WNARF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 1,112.5% from the July 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of Western Areas stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. Western Areas has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $2.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.81.

Several research firms recently commented on WNARF. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Western Areas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Western Areas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Western Areas Limited mines for, processes, and sells nickel sulphide concentrates and other base metals in Australia. It holds a 100% interest in the Forrestania project located in Western Australia. Western Areas Limited was founded in 1999 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

