Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Short Interest Down 76.4% in July

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a decrease of 76.4% from the July 15th total of 109,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.12. 102,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,526. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.98. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $14.30.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%.
About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.
Read More: Buy-Side Analysts
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.