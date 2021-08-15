Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Short Interest Down 76.4% in July

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a decrease of 76.4% from the July 15th total of 109,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.12. 102,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,526. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.98. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $14.30.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EMD. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 12,009 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 29,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 153,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 15,905 shares during the last quarter.

About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

