Whiteheart Trading Down 2% Over Last Week (WHITE)

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. One Whiteheart coin can now be bought for about $1,026.38 or 0.02234518 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Whiteheart has traded down 2% against the dollar. Whiteheart has a total market capitalization of $9.12 million and $186,277.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00048352 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.00 or 0.00132813 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.48 or 0.00155611 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003787 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,939.27 or 1.00014134 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $403.17 or 0.00877748 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Whiteheart Coin Profile

Whiteheart’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Whiteheart Coin Trading

