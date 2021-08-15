Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,993 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 1.0% of Whittier Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $58,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,398 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,095,469,000 after buying an additional 712,271 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,548,108 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,990,513,000 after buying an additional 1,060,482 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,497,902 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,681,007,000 after buying an additional 177,413 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Facebook by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,041,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,546,565,000 after buying an additional 426,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $363.18. 7,184,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,563,134. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $244.13 and a one year high of $377.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $349.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total value of $25,519,049.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total transaction of $658,399.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,278.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,419,667 shares of company stock worth $832,395,461 in the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on FB. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.85.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

