Whittier Trust Co. Buys 8,008 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,008 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $31,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 868.8% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MRK shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.26.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.72. 6,803,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,003,579. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

