Whittier Trust Co. Has $149.71 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 2.7% of Whittier Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $149,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wade Financial Advisory Inc grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 273 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $241,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 62.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 60.7% in the second quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,271.98, for a total value of $6,815,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,363,786.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,435.85, for a total transaction of $116,920.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,927.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 451,863 shares of company stock valued at $284,497,177 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,087.17.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,768.12. The company had a trading volume of 626,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,421. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,618.74. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,406.55 and a 12-month high of $2,800.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

