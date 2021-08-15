Whittier Trust Co. Has $40.49 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 0.7% of Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $40,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 162.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,259,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,266,000 after buying an additional 4,488,520 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $26,500,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 731.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,618,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183,227 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 80.7% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,031,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 18.8% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,613,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,100 shares in the last quarter. 65.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEP. Truist boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.58.

PepsiCo stock traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $156.52. 2,108,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,758,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.48. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $158.66. The firm has a market cap of $216.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.90%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

