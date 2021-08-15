William Blair Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of SunOpta in a report released on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.08.

STKL has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SunOpta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of STKL opened at $10.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.96. SunOpta has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $17.07.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. SunOpta had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $207.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.60 million.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STKL. FMR LLC increased its stake in SunOpta by 5.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,590,000 after purchasing an additional 186,718 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in SunOpta by 1,007.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in SunOpta during the fourth quarter worth about $379,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SunOpta by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 9,905 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SunOpta by 54.1% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 23,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 8,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Chris Whitehair sold 12,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $150,367.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 156,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,346.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rebecca Fisher sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $94,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,403 shares in the company, valued at $507,184.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 236,036 shares of company stock worth $2,965,146. 3.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

