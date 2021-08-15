William Blair Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GoHealth in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.70.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). GoHealth had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James downgraded shares of GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOCO opened at $4.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. GoHealth has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $19.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.71.

In other GoHealth news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 62,500 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $702,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 155,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,055.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in GoHealth by 66.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in GoHealth in the first quarter valued at $129,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in GoHealth in the first quarter valued at $139,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in GoHealth in the first quarter valued at $478,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GoHealth in the second quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

GoHealth Company Profile

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

