Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Buys 329 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 283.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,113,000 after purchasing an additional 85,394 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.1% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% in the first quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 487,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,011,000 after buying an additional 24,343 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 301.6% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 19,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobsen Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% in the first quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 219,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,474,000 after buying an additional 25,333 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VGSH traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $61.46. The stock had a trading volume of 577,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,259. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $61.36 and a 1-year high of $62.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.48.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

