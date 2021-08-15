Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 2.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 0.5% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVE. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,592.0% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 761,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 716,316 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,593,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,301,000 after purchasing an additional 486,960 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 723,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,152,000 after acquiring an additional 358,928 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,214,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,966,000 after acquiring an additional 334,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,092,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IVE traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $151.72. The stock had a trading volume of 231,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,812. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $108.20 and a 12 month high of $152.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.34.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.