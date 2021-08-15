Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Sells 21,331 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 353,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,331 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 7.7% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $18,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VMBS. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 63,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 7,912 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 627.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 29,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 25,581 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 48,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 5,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,865,000.

VMBS traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 665,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,629. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.43. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $53.18 and a twelve month high of $54.49.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.046 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

