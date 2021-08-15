Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Sells 49,696 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,696 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.0% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $157,039,000. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,062,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,760,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,727.0% in the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 426,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,300,000 after buying an additional 411,693 shares during the period. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 247.8% in the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 133,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,004,000 after buying an additional 94,790 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VCSH traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $82.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,768,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,037,050. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.71. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $82.11 and a one year high of $83.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.108 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%.

