WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Short Interest Up 5,895.9% in July

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 587,600 shares, a growth of 5,895.9% from the July 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 251,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXSE. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,393,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,769,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,330,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,289,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $398,000.

NASDAQ CXSE opened at $56.91 on Friday. WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has a twelve month low of $52.65 and a twelve month high of $81.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.51.

