Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Given New $270.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $315.00 to $270.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on WIX. Raymond James downgraded shares of Wix.com from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays downgraded shares of Wix.com from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $282.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wix.com from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $296.88.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Shares of WIX stock opened at $205.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $284.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. Wix.com has a twelve month low of $203.75 and a twelve month high of $362.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 27.78% and a negative return on equity of 87.95%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wix.com will post -4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 202.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 426 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 4th quarter worth about $51,286,000. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.