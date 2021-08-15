Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Given New $270.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $315.00 to $270.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on WIX. Raymond James downgraded shares of Wix.com from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays downgraded shares of Wix.com from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $282.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wix.com from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $296.88.
Shares of WIX stock opened at $205.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $284.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. Wix.com has a twelve month low of $203.75 and a twelve month high of $362.07.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 202.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 426 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 4th quarter worth about $51,286,000. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wix.com Company Profile
Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.
Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?
Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.