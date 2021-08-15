WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) PT Raised to C$22.00 at TD Securities

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

WIR.U has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James cut WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price target for the company from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a tender rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$18.25 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a tender rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment to C$22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$22.06.

Shares of WIR.U stock opened at C$21.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment has a 1-year low of C$12.19 and a 1-year high of C$21.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.01.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing, managing and owning primarily industrial investment properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution industrial real estate.

