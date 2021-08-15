WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) – Analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of WSP Global in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the company will earn $1.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.26. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for WSP Global’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.62 EPS.

WSP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of WSP Global to C$153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$125.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of WSP Global to C$168.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$143.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of WSP Global to C$185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$157.25.

TSE:WSP opened at C$159.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.69 billion and a PE ratio of 51.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$145.79. WSP Global has a 12 month low of C$82.95 and a 12 month high of C$162.12.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.70 billion.

WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

