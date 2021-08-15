WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target Raised to C$185.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities to C$185.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WSP. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on WSP Global from C$138.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank increased their target price on WSP Global from C$125.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Laurentian cut WSP Global from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the company from C$126.00 to C$153.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$145.00 target price on shares of WSP Global in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on WSP Global to C$160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$157.25.

Get WSP Global alerts:

WSP opened at C$159.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$145.79. The firm has a market cap of C$18.69 billion and a PE ratio of 51.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.44. WSP Global has a 1-year low of C$82.95 and a 1-year high of C$162.12.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.70 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that WSP Global will post 5.2696507 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.