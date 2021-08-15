WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Lowered to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of WW International (NASDAQ:WW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $30.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $41.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WW International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on WW. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of WW International from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WW International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 26th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of WW International from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of WW International from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of WW International in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.80.

Shares of WW opened at $23.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.68. WW International has a 1-year low of $17.75 and a 1-year high of $41.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.45.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.19). WW International had a net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $311.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. WW International’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WW International will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 114,772 shares of WW International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $4,608,095.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,768,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,986,123.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amy Kossover sold 4,000 shares of WW International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,990 shares in the company, valued at $679,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,697 shares of company stock worth $8,295,500 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its position in WW International by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,352,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,590,000 after purchasing an additional 627,702 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WW International by 8.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 902,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,626,000 after acquiring an additional 70,032 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of WW International by 100.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 401,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,548,000 after acquiring an additional 200,972 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WW International by 1.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 113,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of WW International by 3.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 96,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

