WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Lowered to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of WW International (NASDAQ:WW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $30.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $41.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WW International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS.
Several other research firms have also commented on WW. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of WW International from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WW International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 26th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of WW International from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of WW International from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of WW International in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.80.
Shares of WW opened at $23.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.68. WW International has a 1-year low of $17.75 and a 1-year high of $41.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.45.
In related news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 114,772 shares of WW International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $4,608,095.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,768,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,986,123.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amy Kossover sold 4,000 shares of WW International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,990 shares in the company, valued at $679,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,697 shares of company stock worth $8,295,500 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.13% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its position in WW International by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,352,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,590,000 after purchasing an additional 627,702 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WW International by 8.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 902,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,626,000 after acquiring an additional 70,032 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of WW International by 100.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 401,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,548,000 after acquiring an additional 200,972 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WW International by 1.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 113,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of WW International by 3.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 96,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
WW International Company Profile
WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.
