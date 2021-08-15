xBTC 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,778.00 (xBTC)

xBTC (CURRENCY:xBTC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. xBTC has a total market capitalization of $409,469.17 and $2,778.00 worth of xBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, xBTC has traded 44.5% higher against the dollar. One xBTC coin can now be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00000940 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00048225 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.84 or 0.00135859 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.13 or 0.00153499 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003838 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,231.36 or 1.00513084 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.82 or 0.00867875 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About xBTC

xBTC’s total supply is 927,432 coins. xBTC’s official website is xbtc.fi . The official message board for xBTC is medium.com/@Social.Capital . xBTC’s official Twitter account is @XBTC_Official

xBTC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xBTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy xBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

