Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) Price Target Cut to C$4.50

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.60 to C$4.50 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 41.07% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cormark lifted their price target on Xebec Adsorption from C$5.20 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Xebec Adsorption from C$7.50 to C$6.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised Xebec Adsorption from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$4.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Xebec Adsorption from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Xebec Adsorption from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$4.57.

TSE:XBC opened at C$3.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.08. The company has a market cap of C$488.66 million and a P/E ratio of -8.94. Xebec Adsorption has a 1-year low of C$3.00 and a 1-year high of C$11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.89.

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$20.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$23.63 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xebec Adsorption will post 0.030598 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xebec Adsorption Company Profile

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

