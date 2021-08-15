Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) CMO Vignesh Rajah Acquires 1,374 Shares

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) CMO Vignesh Rajah bought 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $41,151.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ YMAB opened at $29.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.62. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.77 and a 1 year high of $55.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 1.20.
Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.15. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YMAB. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 944,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,554,000 after acquiring an additional 308,601 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 508,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,364,000 after acquiring an additional 288,664 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,317,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,853,000 after acquiring an additional 270,484 shares during the period. Oracle Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 201.3% during the 1st quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 380,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,511,000 after purchasing an additional 254,300 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,231,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,236,000 after purchasing an additional 221,019 shares during the period. 60.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Y-mAbs Therapeutics
Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
