Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) CMO Vignesh Rajah Acquires 1,374 Shares

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) CMO Vignesh Rajah bought 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $41,151.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ YMAB opened at $29.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.62. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.77 and a 1 year high of $55.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.15. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Y-mAbs Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YMAB. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 944,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,554,000 after acquiring an additional 308,601 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 508,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,364,000 after acquiring an additional 288,664 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,317,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,853,000 after acquiring an additional 270,484 shares during the period. Oracle Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 201.3% during the 1st quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 380,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,511,000 after purchasing an additional 254,300 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,231,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,236,000 after purchasing an additional 221,019 shares during the period. 60.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.