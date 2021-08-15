Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) CEO Sells $548,766.46 in Stock

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $548,766.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,890 shares in the company, valued at $6,388,047.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Anthony Lowings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Anthony Lowings sold 2,517 shares of Yum! Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $290,688.33.

NYSE:YUM opened at $134.96 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.08 and a fifty-two week high of $135.00. The company has a market cap of $39.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.50.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.25%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on YUM. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.15.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

